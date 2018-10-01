Weedcraft, out on PC next year, is a management game where you’re put in charge of a company that’s involved in all aspects of growing and selling marijuana.



You can design your own blends, expand your business, hire staff and run the facilities the business needs to keep growing.

Whether the actual game is as nuanced as it’s trying to be given the subject matter (publisher Devolver says you can “choose to hobnob with politicians, pay off the po-po, fight for medical marijuana rights or work the legal system”), I think we can all agree this is one hell of a video game trailer: