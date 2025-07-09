Wednesday Season 2 Trailer Teases The Death Of One Of The Show's Most Popular Characters

The only thing Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) probably detests more than attention is bright colors. She’s about to be flooded with both in the new season of Wednesday. In the second season’s first official trailer, the reluctant hero of Nevermore Academy returns as a reluctant celebrity, battling her newfound notoriety alongside her internal demons, all while trying to save her best friend.

Wednesday returns to the school as the “savior of Nevermore,” according to the school’s new principal, Barry Dort (Steve Buscemi in all his oddball glory). Students in vibrant school uniforms gleefully ask for her autograph, even after Wednesday stipulates it’ll be in someone else’s blood. The front door of her dorm room is littered with myriad hand-drawn fan art. This is hell for her, and not the kind she’d choose for a vacation. But it’s not the worst part of her return.

Later in the trailer, Wednesday tells her mother she’s had a premonition that Enid Sinclair (Emma Myers), her werewolf roommate, will die. Worse than that, the show’s morbid star believes she’ll be the reason for her friend’s untimely demise. When we see Wednesday ziplining like Tom Cruise, it suggests she’ll be going to great lengths to make sure that doesn’t happen.





If history repeats itself, Enid is as good as dead. In the first season, our sardonic antihero had a vision of Rowan Laslow’s (Calum Ross) gruesome death—which came true. Netflix already released the first six minutes of the new season’s first episode in June, showcasing her improved control of her psychic abilities. Maybe a stronger, more in-control Wednesday can save one of the show’s most popular characters from ending up in a grave?

Part one of the second season is set to be released on August 6 on Netflix. Part two will premiere on September 3. That’s more than enough time for everyone to sew together their Wednesday-inspired Halloween costumes.