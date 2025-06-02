Wednesday Season 2's First Six Minutes Shows A More Powerful Wednesday Addams

The goth princess of death has returned. After more than 2 1/2 years since Wednesday’s first season released on Netflix, we finally get a look at what’s been keeping Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) busy. In many ways, she’s up to her old devious tricks. But, by the looks of the first six minutes of the new season, she’s a lot more in control now.

GameStop Doubles Down On Crypto With Massive Bitcoin Purchase As Stores Close CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video GameStop Doubles Down On Crypto With Massive Bitcoin Purchase As Stores Close

GameStop Doubles Down On Crypto With Massive Bitcoin Purchase As Stores Close CC Share Subtitles Off

English GameStop Doubles Down On Crypto With Massive Bitcoin Purchase As Stores Close

In the first six minutes, we find out that Wednesday spent her summer vacation mastering her psychic abilities by studying the book of spells that belonged to her ancestor Goody Addams (also Ortega), which she found in the first season and used to resurrect Thing. She also turns into Harriett the Sorcerer Spy as she pursues a childhood obsession, embarking on a quest to track down elusive serial killer The Kansas City Scalper. Showcasing her newfound control of her powers, she psychically locates him by simply touching a piece of evidence from one of his crime scenes. That’s how she ends up tied up in Haley Joel Osment’s creepy basement at a table surrounded by porcelain dolls, each a tribute to one of his previous victims. While she does appear to lose consciousness when the Scalper grabs her arm, this is revealed to all be part of her plan as she uses her powers to make it appear as if one of his tribute dolls is alive, just before Thing leaps out of the doll’s head and pummels him unconscious.

Wednesday: Season 2 | First 6 Minutes | Netflix

If you remember, the first season of Wednesday featured our sardonic antihero struggling with her psychic abilities as they manifested in unpredictable visions initiated by touch or strong emotions. One minute she might briefly touch telekinetic Nevermore Academy student Rowan Laslow (Calum Ross) and see his gruesome death in the future, the next she might touch an item in the Nightshade Library and be yanked into a vision of events from centuries past involving Goody Addams and Joseph Crackstone (William Houston) that knocks her unconscious. By the looks of the first six minutes of the new season, she has all of that under control in a way that could turn her into an unstoppable crime- (and demon-) fighting force.

Advertisement

This thrilling preview of the new season came as part of Netflix’s TUDUM event in which the company showcased its slate of programming for the remainder of the year. Besides learning about Wednesday’s new control of her powers, we also got a dramatic confirmation of Lady Gaga appearing in the new season as Rosaline Rotwood. Unfortunately, we’ll have to wait until the September 3 release of Part 2 of the second season to see her appearance. Luckily, that’ll only be less than a month after the second season premieres with Part 1 on August 6.

