Weathering With You has been submitted for the Academy Awards’ International Feature Film Awards. This was the first anime Japan has submitted for an Oscar since Princess Mononoke in 1988. In case you missed it, read the Kotaku review.
About the author
Brian Ashcraft
Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored five books, including most recently, Japanese Whisky: The Ultimate Guide to the World's Most Desirable Spirit.