Wear A Damn Mask

I don’t care if you’re in Michigan, Manchester or Melbourne, if you have to leave your home and can’t stay away from other people, wear a mask.
It’s not hard! And to help illustrate this, here’s every single Smash Bros. UItimate character—and these guys are doing sweaty work—wearing one, courtesy of aliigleed, who even went so far as to put masks on the characters wearing helmets. Because you can never be too careful!
I’ve posted a few highlights below, but you can see the entire gallery—including alt costumes—here.
