Odds and Ends

Wear A Damn Mask

Luke Plunkett
Filed to:super smash bros.
Illustration for article titled Wear A Damn Mask
Illustration: aliigleed

I don’t care if you’re in Michigan, Manchester or Melbourne, if you have to leave your home and can’t stay away from other people, wear a mask.

It’s not hard! And to help illustrate this, here’s every single Smash Bros. UItimate character—and these guys are doing sweaty work—wearing one, courtesy of aliigleed, who even went so far as to put masks on the characters wearing helmets. Because you can never be too careful!

I’ve posted a few highlights below, but you can see the entire gallery—including alt costumes—here.

Illustration for article titled Wear A Damn Mask
Illustration: aliigleed
Illustration for article titled Wear A Damn Mask
Illustration: aliigleed
Illustration for article titled Wear A Damn Mask
Illustration: aliigleed
Illustration for article titled Wear A Damn Mask
Illustration: aliigleed
Illustration for article titled Wear A Damn Mask
Illustration: aliigleed
Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

