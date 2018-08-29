We’re playing Into the Breach live on Twitch. Paul Tamayo5 minutes agoFiled to: Into the BreachFiled to: Into the BreachInto the BreachLiveLivestreamTwitchKotaku CoreSaveEditEmbiggenSend to EditorsPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkWe’re playing Into the Breach live on Twitch. On Switch. Heather’s co-piloting with me too. Join us in chat! About the authorPaul TamayoPaul TamayoVideo Producer, Kotaku. Hip-hop connoisseur. Fluent in Spanglish. Host of The Optional Podcast.TwitterPosts