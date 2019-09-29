We’re in Philadelphia at the Overwatch League Grand Finals match between the San Francisco Shock and the Vancouver Titans. Tune in at 3pm ET on Twitch to watch the league’s two best teams go head-to-head for a chance to win $1,100,000.
Cecilia D'Anastasio
