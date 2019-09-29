Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Cecilia D'Anastasio
Overwatch League fans Kyle Branson and Rob Flanagan at the Overwatch League Grand Finals fan event. (Not the real Gritty.)
Photo: Author

We’re in Philadelphia at the Overwatch League Grand Finals match between the San Francisco Shock and the Vancouver Titans. Tune in at 3pm ET on Twitch to watch the league’s two best teams go head-to-head for a chance to win $1,100,000.

