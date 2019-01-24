We played Kingdom Hearts III live on our Twitch channel earlier today. Tim RogersYesterday 5:15pmFiled to: Kingdom Hearts IIIFiled to: Kingdom Hearts IIIKingdom Hearts IIIvideoKotaku Coremetapost1SaveEditEmbiggenSend to EditorsPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkWe played Kingdom Hearts III live on our Twitch channel earlier today. We played on an Xbox One X and skipped all the cutscenes. Here’s two hours of sweet 60fps battle action in Hercules town!Share This StoryAbout the authorTim RogersTim RogersI make videos for Kotaku. I make video games for myself and my friends. I like writing fiction. Someday I will publish a novel. Who knows!Posts