I played several different games at the Game Developers Conference last week, but I only ate one of them.



That game is The Patisserie Code, one of a series of edible games in the works by Jenn Sandercock, a designer who worked on last year’s delightful adventure game Thimbleweed Park. She came by the GDC press room to show her game to me and Jason Schreier, and we wound up consuming a lot more cream puff than we’d been expecting to.

You can download an MP3 here, and listen to the whole thing here:

I won’t post a transcript for this one, since it’d mostly look like:

Kirk: [chewing] Wow, this is tasty. It tastes like mint? Jason: [mouth full] Minth ish wawee nee foh thowd wow puffle sowution

I did, however, take some pictures of the game. Here they are:

Sandercock’s Edible Games Cookbook will get a crowdfunding campaign later this year; you can follow her progress on her website. She gave me an early copy of the book and I can confirm that the games all look fun and delicious.



