Today on (the 400th episode of) Highlight Reel we have Dark Souls Remastered glitches, State of Decay 2 deadheads, and much more.
- Fallout 4 - Mama Murphy really needs to get off the drugs. - Rena
- Sea of Thieves - lemonlimetwist
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion - Oblivion Logic - Dian Cecht
- FIFA 18 - What a Save! - ajsemprini
- CoD: WWII - 4 kills 1 bullet - iuhhhh
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus- RAM Power - Vozz 1982
- Dragon Ball FighterZ - This is the fastest round of DBFZ ever - XiePlus (twitch here) (clip here)
- Battlefront II - The Greatest Rave - thebagsman
- Far Cry 5 - guy must have had a twin - Alex Lannon
- Fortnite BR - Enemy gets merked by my grenade launcher - brianng11
- Fortnite BR - Being downed won’t stop me from helping! - TheRaddDragon
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - Guardian finds a Korok - Eirik Havre
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - fastest shrine skip - Swiffy22
- PUBG - So I just won a game by default - Mafta
- PUBG - I’m glad it wasn’t a UAZ - nastyrabbit88
- Dark Souls Remastered - (Name Withheld)
- Dark Souls Remastered - (Name Withheld)
- Dark Souls Remastered - May the force be with you[Darksouls] - kachu toso
- State of Decay 2 - I don’t want to be a dead head - BigWigWilly
- State of Decay 2 - Fire Wheels of doom - cannonball BAM
- State of Decay 2 - chantheman525
- Dying Light - (direct file) BatNoMane
