We Are All This Detective Pikachu Plush

I feel you, Detective Pikachu. 2020 has not got off to the greatest start.
This wrinkled and very sad plush, which came out in Japan last year, is available today at the Pokémon Center for $20. He is almost unfathomably cute.
I feel you, Detective Pikachu. 2020 has not got off to the greatest start.
This wrinkled and very sad plush, which came out in Japan last year, is available today at the Pokémon Center for $20. He is almost unfathomably cute.
Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.