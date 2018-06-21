With Mario Tennis Aces coming to the Switch this Friday, I asked our resident tennis aficionado Tim Rogers to play me in a “best of three” series.

Mario Tennis Aces introduces an interesting lineup of characters that somehow includes Chain Chomp, cool acrobatic trick shots, and super shots that let you aim exactly where you want the ball to go. You can choose to aim Super Shots at your opponent’s body, right on the line just out of reach, or maybe within swinging distance to test their ability to block it. If your opponent can’t time it correctly, though, you get to watch their racket’s durability weaken until it shatters, resulting in a KO victory.

I’m still not 100% sure how I feel about this aspect. One the one hand, it adds a nice layer of strategy. On the other hand, it can feel like a cheap way to win.

Watch the video to see a nice mix of intense volleys, fun tennis trivia and a bevy of ideas for future Nintendo sports games.