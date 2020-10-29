Vote 2020 graphic
Odds and Ends

Watch This Great Documentary On Shinji Mikami

lukeplunkett
Luke Plunkett
Filed to:capcom
capcomshinji mikamiarchipelkotaku core
Illustration for article titled Watch This Great Documentary On Shinji Mikami
Screenshot: Archipel

If you’re a fan of Capcom, Clover, horror or just good video games in general, please set aside part of your week to enjoy this hour-long documentary by Archipel on Shinji Mikami, the legendary director of everything from Resident Evil to God Hand to Vanquish.

Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

