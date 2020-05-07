Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Watch The Xbox Series X Gameplay Reveal Live Right Here

Mike Fahey
Filed to:Xbox Series X
Xbox Series XXboxMicrosoftLiveeventGameplay
Illustration for article titled Watch The Xbox Series X Gameplay Reveal Live Right Here
Image: Microsoft

This morning Microsoft is giving us our first look at next-generation gameplay on the Xbox Series X, including Assassin’s Creed Valhalla in action. Let’s watch.

It should be an interesting show, full of footage from games looking slightly to significantly better than they would on standard Xbox One hardware. Many of the games coming to the Xbox Series X will take advantage of Microsoft’s Smart Delivery feature, making them playable on Xbox One and Series X, with settings and effects optimized for each console. Instead of a huge leap in graphics, we’re expecting more of a gentle upwards slope.

Here goes.

Mike Fahey

Kotaku elder, lover of video games, keyboards, toys, snacks, and other unsavory things.

