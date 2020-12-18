Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Watch The First Episode Of Mamoru Oshii's New Anime Right Here

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Mamoru Oshii
Mamoru Oshiianimeghost in the shellvlad love
Illustration for article titled Watch The First Episode Of Mamoru Oshiis New Anime Right Here
Screenshot: ©2020 Mamoru Oshii/Ichigo Animation

Mamoru Oshii is famous for influential anime feature films like Patlabor 2: The Movie and Ghost in the Shell. Prior to that, he made a name for himself directing the Urusei Yatsura TV series in the early 1980s. He’s now returned to TV anime with Vlad Love.

Created by Oshii and co-directed with long-time collaborator Junji Nishimura, Vlad Love is an over-the-top comedy starring a high school girl whose life changes when after meeting a blood-thirsting vampire girl. The series was supposed to debut this fall but was delayed due to the covid-19 pandemic. You can watch the first episode below:

As Brian Ruh, author of Stray Dog of Anime: The Films of Mamoru Oshii, points out, Vlad Love is Oshii’s first anime in about a decade and the first TV anime since Urusei Yatsura in which he’s had a major role. Regarding Vlad Love’s YouTube premiere, Ruh notes, “Since they keep saying it’s a ‘special edition’ of the first episode, I’m guessing there will probably be some differences from the eventual broadcast version.”

