Watch Nintendo's Direct Here

I’ve never gotten why people keep insisting on prioritizing Eastern Time over Pacific Time. It’s a good way to make a whole lot of people way too late for a thing.

I mean, it’s pretty easy to miss the time zone and just focus on the number. But if you’re in California and show up at 5 PM, you’re three hours late and the internet is already dissecting every frame of the video.

If you advertise the Pacific Time time instead, you get a bunch of New Yorkers showing up three hours early (2 PM), but hey all they suffer is a little bit of internal embarrassment at not noticing that little delisted-Konami-PS4-demo next to the time, and they can still watch live in a few hours.

Of course, the argument then goes to “Why not Hawaii time? (UTC-10)” Which the answer unfortunately has to be that there are few enough people in Hawaii (1.4 million) and Alaska (UTC-9, 724 thousand) that they end up as acceptable collateral damage.

It’s better to be early than late. PT better than ET. (And that statement is especially true with regards to video games, in other contexts .)