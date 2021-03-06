Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

Watch Dogs: Legion's Multiplayer On PC Has Been Delayed Indefinitely Because Of Bugs

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
4
Save
Illustration for article titled Watch Dogs: Legion&#39;s Multiplayer On PC Has Been Delayed Indefinitely Because Of Bugs
Image: Ubisoft

Yesterday, Ubisoft announced that Watch Dogs Legion’s online mode on PC has been delayed indefinitely due to serious bugs that need to be fixed. And some parts of multiplayer on the console will also be delayed due to, you guessed it, more bugs.

Announced on Twitter yesterday, the PC version of Legion’s online mode has been delayed due to bugs causing the game to crash. No new date was given for when to expect the PC version’s online mode to be released, with Ubisoft simply saying “We will communicate the new launch date as soon as possible.” The console versions of Watch Dogs online are still coming on March 9 as announced last month.

Advertisement

While the console versions of Watch Dogs Legion will still be launching in a few days, the Tactical Ops missions won’t be available until later in the month on the 23rd. These raid-like missions are bigger and more challenging end game activities that Ubisoft suggests only groups of four or more take on.

Oh, and on PlayStation consoles, players will have limited in-game text chat until Ubisoft fixes that too. So things are a bit buggy overall, regardless of your platform of choice.

G/O Media may get a commission
Amazon Prime Gaming
Free 30-day trial
Amazon Prime Gaming

Sign up now for access to Blasphemous, SNK Arcade Classics, and more.

Watch Dogs: Legion’s online mode was first delayed back in November of last year due to bugs that the team wanted to fix first before launching any multiplayer modes.

Advertisement

I imagine the dozens of people who were excited to play Watch Dogs Legion online are sad about this. Meanwhile, I still need to finish the game after it erased hours of progress right before I reached the end.

.

Related Stories

Advertisement
Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

Share This Story

Get our `newsletter`

DISCUSSION

signofthenine
signofthenine

It’s really frustrating how much fun the second one was, and how much they dropped the ball with the 3rd one. I honestly thought with 2 they had found this fun niche that wasn’t GTA, and felt like it had it’s own identity. But despite a great map, 3 just wasn’t as fun for me, and buggy as hell. The fact that it took them like 5 weeks after the game launched to fix the autosave bug was just mindblowing.

My only hope at this point is 2 gets a 4K60 upgrade/remaster as a future release, like they did with Far Cry 3 and some of the AC games.