Watch A Man Teardown A PlayStation 5

The PS5 is a big console. Wonder what’s inside? Sure, the specs give us a very good idea, but that’s not the same as watching someone take the machine apart.



In the seven-minute plus clip below, Yasuhiro Ootori of the company’s hardware design division gets out his screwdrivers and goes to work.

Sony has not yet added subtitles to the clip, but there are English descriptions of select parts of the console during the teardown.

