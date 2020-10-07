Vote 2020 graphic
Watch A Man Teardown A PlayStation 5

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Illustration for article titled Watch A Man Teardown A PlayStation 5
Screenshot: Sony

The PS5 is a big console. Wonder what’s inside? Sure, the specs give us a very good idea, but that’s not the same as watching someone take the machine apart.

In the seven-minute plus clip below, Yasuhiro Ootori of the company’s hardware design division gets out his screwdrivers and goes to work.

Sony has not yet added subtitles to the clip, but there are English descriptions of select parts of the console during the teardown.

In case you missed it, here is everything we know about the PS5. 

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

