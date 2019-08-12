Kotaku East East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.

Workshop Au Lac Wood Art does highly-detailed, traditional wood carvings in its native Vietnam. Instead of watching artisans carve a Buddhist deity, let’s watch one make a Goku!



But first, take a moment to appreciate the artisan’s skills and dedication:

Incredible, no? Below, those skills are brought to bear in creating this Goku wood carving.

Blessed with lush forests, Vietnam has long been famous for its wood carvings. Typical sculptures, however, are often religious and seeing that tradition applied to Dragon Ball is fascinating.