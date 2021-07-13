Warzone Hackers Are Forcing Cheats On Big Twitch Streamers

All this hacking and cheating is enough to make you wanna shoot something. Screenshot : Activision

Demonstrating the latest trend in the increasingly active Call of Duty hacking scene, last night several high-profile Warzone streamers suddenly found their accounts boosted to level 1000 with all of their weapon skins unlocked.



Accumulating prestige levels on Call of Duty: Cold War, Modern Warfare, and Warzone normally takes a whole lot of work. First a player has to reach the max military rank of 55. Then the seasonal levels kick in, starting players over at level one, at which point they’ve got 999 more to earn. Reaching rank 200 in a season marks the player as a Prestige Master. Reaching level 1000, well, apparently that’s easy enough with the help of hacks.



As reported by Eurogamer, several popular Warzone streamers found their prestige levels involuntarily boosted during play last night. One of the most popular Twitch COD streamers, FaZe Clan’s Nick “NICKMERCS” Kolcheff, was live on stream when his teammates pointed out his sudden level jump. Kolcheff went through his weapon unlocks and discovered that all of his weapon skins were unlocked, including the elusive “dark matter” skins.

The sudden boosts were also pointed out on Twitter on July 12 by the popular Dexerto Call of Duty esports news account.

Judging by the amount of advertisements I found for similar services on YouTube and various websites I won’t link to, this particular brand of level boosting is gaining popularity among the COD hacking community. According to the information I’ve found, all a hacker needs to do to boost a player’s account is to get into a lobby with that player. In the course of looking into this issue I’ve found websites advertising paid versions of the boost for anywhere from $25 to $100. Some services even offer special pricing for you and a friend, which seems very considerate.

Why target high-profile Call of Duty streamers? My guess is it’s a means of advertising their services. If it can happen to a professional player, imagine how easy it would be for a new Call of Duty player.

We reached out to Activision regarding this fun new hack and have yet to hear back. It could be the company has its hands full combating the supposedly untraceable console and PC aimbot that made the rounds last week. The company’s most recent wave of cheater bans was back in May, with 30,000 banned accounts bringing the grand total to over 500,000. Looks like that number is due to grow even larger in the coming months.