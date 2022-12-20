Warzone 2.0’s been out for a little while now, but not everyone’s been happy with some of the changes the battle royale received in its latest iteration. When, where, and how you access loadouts saw one such unpopular change. Raven Software, however, has recently announced that Buy Stations will once again grant you access to your full loadout via drop grenades.

Loadouts, which consist of guns, equipment, field upgrades, and a suite of stat modifying perks, are essential to playing Call of Duty. In the original Warzone, while you spawned with just a pistol, you could quickly buy a “drop” for your full loadout at a handy Buy Station. But when Warzone 2.0 launched recently, it locked players’ full loadouts behind dangerous-to-clear AI-held strongholds and randomized loadout drops (which every other player will compete for). Buy Stations only let you purchase your loadout’s primary weapon, a big change which hasn’t gone over well for players. Today that changes.

With a holiday-themed tweet thread, Raven Software revealed that “Loadout Drop Grenades” akin to the original Warzone’s are now live in Warzone 2.0.

Advertisement

Depending on which battle royale mode you’re in, the price will differ but the function remains the same. For the prices listed below, you can equip a “grenade” that lets you call in a loadout drop wherever you throw it.

Solos: $8,000

Duos: $16,000

Trios: $24,000

Quads: $32,000

The price in quads sure feels steep, though some might argue that the advantage of a full loadout, perks and all, ought to come with somewhat of a challenge. (As many players have discovered, Safe Cracking contracts are by far the fastest and easiest way to earn cash. Intel recovery is also not a bad one to pick up as well.)

Advertisement

While Warzone 2.0 has a number of interesting new features, like AI-defended strongholds, the need to clear out a space, or wait for a random drop, in order to get your loadout has kind of felt like a “you better eat your vegetables” mandate from the game. Given the time limitations caused by the closing circle and other players, not having access to your full loadout as quickly has soured the experience for many.



On first glance, I feel the current prices for loadout drop grenades seem likely to maintain some balance. And Raven Software has stressed that it will be monitoring how this impacts the overall Warzone 2.0 experience, possibly issuing changes as necessary. Whatever the case, I’ll stick to my tactic of hiding to the end and killing the last few people in the cheapest way possible.