Big Warhammer Sale Includes Free Games And Huge Deals

A massive amount of Warhammer 40K games are currently on sale across PlayStation, Xbox, and Steam as part of the annual Warhammer Skulls event. If you’ve been wanting to kill some Orks, there’s never been a better time.

The Top 10 Most-Played Games On Steam Deck: June 2023 Edition CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video The Top 10 Most-Played Games On Steam Deck: June 2023 Edition

The Top 10 Most-Played Games On Steam Deck: June 2023 Edition CC Share Subtitles Off

English The Top 10 Most-Played Games On Steam Deck: June 2023 Edition

Happy Warhammer Skulls: Festival Of Video Games! I can’t believe it’s here already. It feels like it arrives sooner and sooner each year. Don’t worry, there are plenty of gifts waiting for you under the bloody iron tree, including a ton of discounts on big games like Space Marine 2, and even some free games and news on upcoming Warhammer games, too.

Advertisement

Here are some of the best deals we’ve spotted across Steam, PlayStation Store, and Xbox Marketplace.

Advertisement

Steam Deals

Boltgun: Words of Vengeance - Free!

Gladius Relics of War - Free! ($40)

Space Marine 2 - $36 ($60)

Warhammer 40K: Boltgun - $11 ($22)

Warhammer 40k: Darktide - $16 ($40)

Warhammer 40K: Chaos Gate - $12 ($45)

Necormunda: Hired Gun - $8 ($40)

Warhammer: Realms of Ruin - $12 ($60)

Total Warhammer - $15 ($60)

Total Warhammer II - $15 ($60)

Total Warhammer III - $20 ($60)

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 - $3 ($30)

Warhammer 40k: Battle Sector - $12 ($40)

PSN / Xbox Deals

Space Marine 2 - $42 ($70)

Warhammer 40k: Darktide - $18 Xbox / $28 PSN ($40)

Warhammer 40k: Boltgun - $10 Xbox ($22)

Warhammer 40k: Chaos Gate - $12 Xbox ($45)

W40K: Shootas, Blood & Teef - $8 ($20)

Warhammer: Realms of Ruin - $12 ($60)

Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader - $25 ($50) | Also on Game Pass

Necromunda: Hired Gun - $8 ($40)

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 - $5 Xbox / $15 PSN ($30)

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground - $3 Xbox / $4 PSN ($20)

If you’re wondering what Boltgun: Words of Vengeance is, it’s a short, free riff on Boltgun in which you type words and phrases to slaughter your foes. Apparently it’s little more than a fun little commercial for Boltgun 2 but hey, you can’t beat the price!

Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun - Words of Vengeance Launch Trailer

Besides these deals across console and PC, Games Workshop shared some news about new and upcoming Warhammer games during Thursday’s event. The company revealed a new remaster of the original 2011 Space Marine that is set to arrive on Xbox, Game Pass, and PC in June. (No PS5 port, weirdly.) It also announced Boltgun II, a sequel to the wonderful boomer shooter FPS Boltgun. The sequel is coming in 2026. We also learned more about Space Marine 2's upcoming horde mode and got a teaser trailer for the free update, too.

Advertisement

.