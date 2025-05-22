11 Big Announcements From The Warhammer Skulls Showcase That Have Us Excited

If you were worried that Warhammer’s crossover into gaming may have peaked, I’ve got good news. The Warhammer Skulls 2025 video game showcase was full of teases, trailers, and announcements for tons of new stuff. The tabletop miniatures franchise and its deep, bloody universe of sci-fi and fantasy storytelling continues to thrive across every genre imaginable, from real-time strategy to, uh, retro typing boomer shooters? Also the original 40K: Space Marine is back with a 4K glow-up. Here’s every big Warhammer announcement we got today.
Total War: Warhammer III’s next DLC is Tides of Torment
The latest Lords Pack arrives in summer 2025 alongside new units, gameplay mechanics, and additional free content.
Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun gets a sequel
The excellent pixel art boomer shooter returns with Boltgun 2. It’s coming to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC in 2026. In the meantime fans can sink their armored fists into Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun – Words of Vengeance, a free-to-play shadow drop that turns the FPS into an old-school typing game.
The original Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine will be remastered
A Master Crafted Edition of the Xbox-360-era cult classic will arrive on June 10 (available through Xbox Game Pass) with 4K graphics, modern controls, and improvements to the interface, characters, and audio. First-time fans of last year’s Space Marine 2 can see where it all started while they bide their time for a promised sequel.
Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader’s second story expansion is almost here
Lex Imperialis is the next DLC and it’s coming out June 24. The 2023 CRPG will have a new 15-hour storyline campaign focused on the Adeptus Arbites faction.
Warhammer: 40,000: Dark Heresy is a new CRPG in the works
The studio behind Rogue Trader, Owlcat Games, also revealed Dark Heresy, its next role-playing game in the Warhammer 40K universe, a party-based investigation of grand conspiracies about waging “a secret war against heresy.” There’s no release date yet but it’s coming to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2's long-awaited horde mode is out next month
Siege mode pits players against wave after wave of Tyranid and Chaos on Kadaku. Teams of up to three players will be able to earn new rewards in the horde onslaught as well as rank up just like they would through existing Operations. They can also call in Dreadnought mechs for support during matches.
Did you know there’s a Warhammer racing game?
Warhammer 40,000: Speed Freeks just hit its 1.0 release on Steam. The full launch brings player-hosted servers, solo play, 150 new items to unlock and the end of in-game, shop-based microtransactions. The vehicular chaos sim is moving to discrete DLC packs instead.
Classic RTS Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War returns
Relic Entertainment has resurrected its beloved 2000s-era real-time strategy game with a Definitive Edition that’s coming to PC later this year. It sounds like there might be some graphical upgrades and usability tweaks, but otherwise it will mostly be the same game operating under the hood. Old-school RTS fans are eating well right now, and hopefully it can serve as inspiration for an eventual Dawn of War 4.
Supremacy is a new Warhammer 40,000 multiplayer strategy game for mobile
It seems like it will be a Warhammer 40K-coded version of Supremacy 1914, a map-based strategy game about high-level army management. It’ll take place on the brutal battlefields of Vigilus and players can pre-register on the App and Google Play stores starting today.
Warhammer 40,000: Darktide’s first new paid DLC class has arrived
Fatshark’s 2022 multiplayer FPS that swaps Vermintide 2's bloody castles for the industrial hellscape of Atoma Prime has finally turned a corner after a rough launch and a long rebuilding phase. With a good foundation now underfoot, the loot shooter is adding the Arbitrator class, a ruthless enforcer with a cyborg hound at its side. It goes live June 23.
Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus 2 reveals first gameplay trailer
The sequel to Bulwark Games’ 2018 XCOM-style turn-based tactics RPG is out on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC later this year, and we now have a better look at what’s new this time around. The trailer shows a glimpse of tactical skirmishes and unit customization. Mechanicus 2 will also be the first Warhammer video game to feature the Leagues of Votann.