Fine Art

Warhammer 40K: Bone Marine

Luke Plunkett
art
Fine ArtFine ArtFine Art is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, get in touch!
Akim Kaliberda is a 2D artist and illustrator based in Russia who has done for work for companies like Games Workshop.

You can see more of Akim’s stuff at his ArtStation page.

