The Ropalolyst stalks the Corpus Gas City on Jupiter occasionally feasting on the metropolis’ machinery as if the place were made of worms. Part of Warframe’s latest update, the Jovian Concord, the gigantic bird comes from an ancient race of AI terraformers called the Sentient. It’s also one of the game’s best new boss fights.

The Jovian Concord includes a lot: a visual update, a package of additional in-game mods and equipment, and a new Warframe called the Wisp. This episode in Warframe’s deep and ever evolving universe takes the Gas City on Jupiter and reworks the visuals and textures to make the locale to look crisper, more detailed, and even older, as if it had existed for millennia before the player’s arrival.

The location’s overhaul comes with a new enemy type called the Amalgams, Corpus-Sentient hybrids, and a new mode called Disruption where players trigger conduits that produce random effects on the battlefield while fighting off waves of enemies. The Jovian Concord’s real draw is the Ropalolyst, though, which reinvigorates an old area with new dangers, mystery, and the promise of great new loot.

Before players can fight it, they have to complete a new quest called the Chimera Prologue. I won’t go into particulars to avoid spoilers, but it’s an excellent setup to the Ropalolyst, an assassination mission that opens up once the Prologue is completd. You can’t engage the Ropalolyst when it occasionally terrorizes the Corpus Gas City, but these spontaneous cinematic moments help make Warframe’s universe feel more alive and give the actual boss fight a bigger payoff.

I haven’t been able to successfully kill it myself yet, but the fight is an impressive multi-phase encounter that requires using the Ropalolyst’s laser-beam attacks to power up nearby conduit towers. From there, players need to deplete the beast’s shields and then eventually board it and ram it into one of the towers before proceeding to fight it on the ground. It feels epic despite growing out of one of the game’s more familiar and well-tread environments—or maybe even because of that.

Warframe originally came out on PC in early 2013. Back then, console players were still booting up their Xbox 360s, PS3s, and even Wii Us. Six years later, the game has come to each of those console’s successors, with updates spanning an entire console generation. It’s not surprising, then, that the game has begun to show its age in various areas. Rather than release Warframe 2, though, Digital Extremes has opted to steadily rebuild and improve upon the edifice that already exists, an approach whose payoffs have been made clear in this update.

There’s a history to Warframe’s futuristic version of our solar system, one made all the richer by the game’s own slow and methodical evolution. The Corpus Gas City was originally added to the game in November of its first year. It’s incredibly to see it filled with exciting new wonders all this time later.