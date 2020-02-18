Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

Warface Squeezes Crytek's Demanding CryEngine Into The Switch

Mike Fahey
Filed to:Warface
3.1K
5
Save

The free-to-play and ridiculously named competitive shooter Warface is the first CryEngine game to grace the Nintendo Switch. How’d the developers cram a CryEngine V-powered game onto Nintendo’s modest hardware? By modifying the hell out of it and limiting it to 720p docked and 540p handheld.

Developed by My.Games in-house studio Allods Team, the folks behind the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of Warface and Skyforge, the Switch version of the game has all the features of its console cousins, plus gyroscopic aiming and HD rumble. Please save your applause until the end of the presentation.

Advertisement

The resolution may be low and the game may be capped at 30 frames per second, but Warface Switch doesn’t look too shabby for what it is and what it’s running on. Also it is free, which goes a long way toward making its stupid name more tolerable.

Best of all, all three console versions of Warface get the game’s “Titan” update today, granting them access to the new heavy robot class and achieving content parity with the PC version. Everybody wins. Well, everybody playing Warface.

More From Warface

Advertisement
Mike Fahey

Kotaku elder, lover of video games, toys, snacks and other unsavory things.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

This Is A Controller For A Sega Saturn Game

I'm Not Sure I Like Snack World But I Keep Playing Anyway

Zombie Army 4 Is Just Another Zombie Game, But It's A Really Good One

Rice Balls Like You've Never Seen Before