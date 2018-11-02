It’s no Warcraft 4, but Warcraft 3 sure looks good remastered in 4K. Warcraft 3: Reforged is coming out next year to remind everyone where World of Warcraft came from.



The shiny new version of the 2002 classic will include all content from Reign of Chaos and its expansion, The Frozen Throne.

There’s a special Warcraft 3: Reforged Spoils Of War Edition, available for preorder now at the game’s official site, which unlocks special rewards across most other Blizzard games while we wait for the remaster to drop.