Want to know what it's like to be at E3? Jason Schreier Today 10:50am Filed to: e3 Want to know what it's like to be at E3? Danny O'Dwyer and his Noclip team have put together a great tour of the show, featuring interviews with media, developers, and even some jerk from Kotaku. Watch above.