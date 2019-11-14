Want to know how the arcade scene has changed in Japan? According to Abema Times, there were over 26,000 arcades in 1986. As of last year, there were around 4,000. For more on the challenges arcades are having in Japan, check out Kotaku’s previous coverage.
