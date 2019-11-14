Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Brian Ashcraft
Photo: Brian Ashcraft (Kotaku)

Want to know how the arcade scene has changed in Japan? According to Abema Times, there were over 26,000 arcades in 1986. As of last year, there were around 4,000. For more on the challenges arcades are having in Japan, check out Kotaku’s previous coverage. 

Brian Ashcraft
Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored five books, including most recently, Japanese Whisky: The Ultimate Guide to the World's Most Desirable Spirit.

