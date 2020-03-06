Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Brian Ashcraft
Photo: Joe Gerace/wikipoem.org

Waiting At Kyushu Jangara. Tokyo, Japan. By Joe Gerace/wikipoem.org

JPGs is a photo peek into wherever gamers might find interesting. If you’re a photographer and have images you want to share, drop us a line. 

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored five books, including most recently, Japanese Whisky: The Ultimate Guide to the World's Most Desirable Spirit.

