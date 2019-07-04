Somehow, despite the game being out for over two years now, it’s taken until July 2019 for us to find out that there’s an entire village from Wind Waker that has been replicated at the edge of Breath of the Wild’s map.



While playing, GameXplain was walking around Lurelin Village when he noticed that the layout of the buildings seemed...familiar. As did their design. And when you add in the fact there’s also a giant ladder leading to a lookout platform, it all came together.

This is Outset Island, your starting point from Wind Waker, recreated almost identically in Breath of the Wild’s south-east corner. And it’s not even subtle! It’s just out there, lookin’ just like it, so I guess we can chalk up the late discovery to the fact that nobody ever actually visits Lurelin Village in the first place.