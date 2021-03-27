Wailord Is Huge, But Not Big Enough To Block A Canal

Image : The Pokemon Company / Kotaku

Every Pokemon is interesting and worth talking about. I don’t play a ton of Pokemon, but I do enjoy the universe and I love learning more about the creatures in it. So, Here’s Another Pokemon! It’s Wailord!



Wailord Details

Type: Water

Average Height: 47' 07"

Average Weight: 877.4 lbs.

First Added In Generation III

If you’ve been online at all recently you’ve seen the news about a big boat stuck in a tiny, important canal. Specifically, the boat, the Ever Given, is stuck inside the Suez Canal, blocking all other vessels from using it. This is a very expensive problem. It’s also a bit funny. And, it’s something Wailord, one of the largest Pokemon in the world, would never do. Mainly because it’s way too small.

I say it’s too small, based on the numbers in front of me. But there seems to be some confusion. Googling around, some folks claim the measurement of 47 feet is Wailord’s height. Other sites and people say that’s how long it is. Let’s assume it is in fact 47 feet long. That puts it at just about half the length of your average blue whale. Compared to the Ever Given, it’s even smaller. The Ever Given is over 1300 feet long. You’ll need to layout 27 Wailords to roughly match that enormous length.

Interestingly, the section of the canal where the ship is currently stuck isn’t very wide at only 656ft wide. It would still take 13 Wailords to block the canal. And they wouldn’t do that, because, like most of our large whales, it’s a gentle and chill giant.



According to info listed on Bulbapedia, Wailords are popular among the folks living in the Pokemon universe. They even go out and whale watch, seeking out big Wailords to snap pictures of them. (Someone should make that into a game... oh wait.) But while they are big and can even create powerful shockwaves to fend of predators, Wailords are often pushed out of areas by fishermen. They might be big, but they aren’t looking to kill some humans. That’s a nice change of pace compared to some previous Pokemon we’ve covered.

Random Facts

Wailords can inhale a ton of air and then dive over 10,000 feet into the ocean depths below. (Which is much further than a Blue Whale can dive.)

Like other large whales that swim in the oceans on Earth, Wailord eats smaller creatures by swallowing them all up in one big gulp.

According to Pokedex entries

