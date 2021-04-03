Vullaby Wears A Skull To Protects Its Ass

Image : The Pokemon Company / Kotaku

Every Pokemon is interesting and worth talking about. I don’t play a ton of Pokemon, but I do enjoy the universe and I love learning more about the creatures in it. So, Here’s Another Pokemon! It’s Vullaby!



Vullaby Details

Type: Dark / Flying

Average Height: 1' 08"

Average Weight: 19.8 lbs.

First Added In Generation V

One time in elementary school, a kid got mad at me for pushing them in a line. So when I walked by them a few moments later they kicked me right in the ass. It hurt a lot. And while I would have been mocked, I would have been super happy to be wearing a giant skull around my rear end at that moment. So, what I’m saying is I get it Vullaby. I really do. We all want to protect our ass. I just don’t get why you do with a creepy skull.

Vullaby is a small bird-like Pokemon that wears a skull as armor to protect its butt. According to Pokedex entries found on Bulbapedia, it can’t fly very well, and as far as I can tell it’s not super powerful. So all Vullaby has going for it is the skull. Considering just how many bird Pokemon there are in the world, it’s a smart move to find something unique and make it your brand. And if that unique bit of kit also protects your ass from getting kicked, punched, or whatever, even better. Like killing two birds with... oh.. shit. Sorry, Vullaby.

As it grows it needs to replace its skull with bigger, more comfy skulls. Like how a lot of us, myself included, started moving around less and eating more during the pandemic. This led to us having to invest in more pairs of sweatpants. (My jeans still remain in the closet, collecting dust.)

Because Vullaby is essentially wearing a bone-diaper and isn’t able to fly, it only chases after weaker Pokemon. I’m guessing that’s a shortlist. They aren’t great runners from the looks of it, which is fine. They can hop around. Imagine being some tiny, weak bug Pokemon and being chased by that ugly bird, in a big skull diaper as it hops towards you. Getting grabbed by that is probably embarrassing.

Random Facts

It often gets its skull from older, evolved Mandibuzz.

According to Bulbapedia, Vullaby can be very petty about different skulls and how comfy they are or even how they look. So not only are you weak, unable to fly, and tiny, but all your pals are talking shit about your skull too.

While Pokedex entries say it can’t fly because its wings are too small, it can still learn the move “Fly.” Shocking, but it seems the Pokedex got a detail wrong and/or Gamefreak overlooked their own lore.

Best Comment From Last Week

Prepare for the following comments: 1. Wailord’s size is scaled down dramatically during Pokemon battles in the games, much to everyone’s disappointment 2. Giant Wailord can mate with miniature Skitty -LotionChowder

What further accurate predictions can you share with me, you soothsayer?

Previously On Here’s Another Pokemon

Here’s Another Pokemon is a weekly look into one Pokemon and how weird, disturbing, silly, or cool it is and why. Catch new entries each weekend and click here to see all of the past Pokemon we have covered.

.