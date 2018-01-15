Screenshot artist Andy Cull, whose work we featured last month on Kotaku, is part of a group called Infinite Lives. In this post, you’ll find some “screenshots” from their efforts that represent “the best in video game portraiture”, using a game as the foundation to express photographic art through.



Cull has tried to “showcase shots that capture the many different elements of portrait photography”, and selected 24 images that he felt did the best job of it. Some highlights from that selection are below.

By Nom

By Frans Bouma

By l a n g g i

By Swissendo

By White Harpy

By Berduu

You can see the rest of the images here.