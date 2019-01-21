The music we listen to as we play our favorite games is nice, but what about the music we hear when we aren’t playing? The Materia Collective community celebrates the music of the start screen with Menu: An Homage To Game Title Themes, a 52 track remix album featuring music from Final Fantasy, The Witcher, Mario Kart, Doki Doki Literature Club and more.
Sometimes we only hear these tunes for a brief moment before pressing start. Other times we leave them running in the background for ages while doing other things. Game titles themes and menu music are some of the best earworms, and the Materia Collective community has done beautiful things with it. You can hear some of that in the trippy teaser trailer they put together for the album.
I’ve been listening to the album all weekend. So far my favorites are Fabian Fabro’s delightful take on the theme to Doki Doki Literature Club and David Russell’s rendition of the file select music from Super Mario 64.
Here’s the track listing for Menu, complete with links to the songs on Bandcamp, where the entire album can be purchased digitally for $16 (or more). Menu can also be found on iTunes, Google Play and Spotify.
- Thomas Kresge - Katamari on the Symphony (from “Katamari Damacy”)
- JohnStacy - Super Deluxe Grand Prix 64 (from “Mario Kart 64")
- When the Clock Strikes, YUNGxHALLOWEEN - Wily’s Mysterious Freaking Intro (from “Mega Man 2")
- Losn - Break Out (from “Ape Escape”)
- Eileen Snyder - Dragón de samba y l’espada de luz (from “Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon”)
- Patrick Dunnevant - Stardew Valley Overture
- Alex Hill, Tia Maxfield - Made of Happiness (from “The Sims 3")
- Lazerwolph (Phillip Merriman) - Until the Very End (from “Mass Effect: Andromeda”)
- James C. Hoffman - Chaosium Sword (from “Ninja Gaiden II”)
- Joe Zieja - Reel ‘Em In, Boys! (from “Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag”)
- Jorito - Until Dawn (from “Final Fantasy XIII”)
- Ronin Op F - Chronometric Dimension Shifter (from “Chrono Trigger”) 03:17
- Fabian Fabro - Doki Doki Literature Club! (from “Doki Doki Literature Club”)
- Ben Emberley - Choose Your Player! (from “Super Smash Bros. Melee”)
- Matias Castro Cancino - Motherless (from “Horizon Zero Dawn”)
- Will Dawson - Title (from “Mega Man 3")
- Mairiba - Main Title (from “Deus Ex”)
- Ian Martyn - L’ouverture Tactice (from “Final Fantasy Tactics”)
- Melancholy Robot - Kirby Dreaming (from “Kirby’s Dream Land”)
- Daniel Romberger - The Adventures of Cuphead and Mugman (from “Cuphead”)
- Lord Bif - Geralt of Rivia (from “The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt”)
- Nautilus T Party - The Axiom (from “Axiom Verge”)
- John Robert Matz - Dragonborn (from “The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim”)
- Dean Nguyen - Title Theme (from “Diddy Kong Racing”)
- Josué Ferreira de Oliveira - Belmont Overture (from “Castlevania III: Dracula’s Curse”)
- Bark Boiz - When You’re With Me (A Sunny Day) (from “Nekojishi”)
- Fredrik Häthén - Opening Movie (from “Vagrant Story”)
- David Russell - File Select (from “Super Mario 64")
- Lucas Guimaraes - Tale of the Star Rod (from “Paper Mario”)
- Glenntai - Wishes To Relax & Study To (from “Final Fantasy XIII-2")
- Peter Jones - WAKE UP (from “Minecraft”)
- Austin Hart - A Place to Call Home (from “Final Fantasy IX”)
- Chris Porter - Florence’s Lullaby (from “Florence”)
- Alex Hill, Andrew Kroepel - Recall the Heroes: An Overwatch Fanfare (from “Overwatch”)
- Vaughn Rowles - Reign of the Septims (from “The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion”)
- Garrett McPherson - Crimson Lunar Dream (from “Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight”)
- Ashlee Busch - Dragon Wings (from “Dragon Age: Inquisition”)
- Catboss. - Aurora’s Theme (from “Child of Light”) (Growing Up Sucks Remix)
- zykO - Fever Dream (from “The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D”)
- Ilium - Postcard from Celeste Mountain (from “Celeste”)
- Soren Laulainen - Myst Theme
- DS - Concert Paraphrase on “Select Theme” (from “Star Fox 64")
- Michael Hoffmann - Space Cruise (from “FTL: Faster Than Light”)
- Sam Bobinski - The Red Strings Club (from “The Red Strings Club”)
- Michael Schiciano - Out Into The Frontier (from “SaGa Frontier”)
- Jon Bash - Limbo
- Anne Strader - Twenty Years (from “Shardlight”)
- Sean Schafianski - Lost Verse - Shadowlord (from “NieR”)
- Reven - Somnus (from “Final Fantasy XV”)
- Jeremy Harris Jones - Waterside (from “Blue Dragon”)
- Thomas Spargo - Bob, Let the Plant Go (from “Yoshi’s Story”)
- Eric Buchholz, Sauraen - The Dawn of Twilight (from “The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess”)