When asked for comment on druggings at their events, PAX East sent this statement to Kotaku:

It is incredibly disappointing and disheartening to hear about the drink spikings at off-site third-party events surrounding game industry conventions, including one we had no affiliation with outside of PAX East 2020 where the reported drugging you are referencing took place. We in the strongest terms condemn any infringement on an individual’s bodily autonomy.

We recommend any organizations thinking of hosting a party to ask themselves if they will be able to do so safely and reconsider. Likewise if anyone is a victim of this type of criminally predatory behavior, please report it to law enforcement and the party organizers.

PAX has a zero tolerance policy for drugs and all forms of harassment. We provide multiple resources for attendees to immediately report violations against our code of conduct via phone, text, or our mobile app. At every event we conduct bag checks and have drug detecting dogs, as well as uniformed and undercover police, security, and our invaluable enforcer community on site to do our best to provide a self and welcoming environment for all.

The organizers would not answer specific questions.

Making game conventions safer in the future

After the reports emerged from GDC, Women in Games CEO Marie-Claire Isaaman published this statement on the group’s website: “We are going backwards as an industry! None of this is okay, none of this should be happening! If you ever hear anyone questioning whether Women in Games is relevant today—this is it!”

Online, as reports of abuses at this year’s GDC began circulating, many users recommended the Games And Online Harassment Hotline which offers anonymous, confidential and text-based support for victims and their allies. Founded by Feminist Frequency’s Anita Sarkeesian, one of GamerGate’s more prominent victims, the hotline kicked off in the summer of 2020 on the heels of gaming’s #MeToo movement.

“We were seeing a kind of spotlight moment where a lot of stories were coming out from all over the decades of abuse and violence and sexual assault that just has been really pervasive through the industry,” Feminist Frequency programs manager Jae Lin tells Kotaku over video call. “In that moment of heightened visibility and attention towards this issue, [Anita] just started talking to anyone who would talk asking ‘how can we leverage this moment? What can we do? What’s missing’?”

At PAX East 2023, the hotline partnered with the AFK Room and Take This, which sponsored a “decompression room” where attendees could go and relax away from the bustling show floor. Mental health professionals were also on hand, and the Games Hotline extended its service hours to cover the entire event.

The Hotline has two main focuses: providing a space for people to anonymously seek support, and supporting a non-anonymous group of those who have done harm. The latter bit is what Lin calls “transformative justice,” and it’s this work that has them most hopeful for enacting profound change in gaming culture.

In April 2022, the hosts of the Nordic Game conference announced the enactment of a whistleblower program that allows people who witness sexual harassment at conventions to anonymously report it. This came after “disturbing incidents” were reported to then-program director Jacob Riis, who ultimately stepped down in wake of the reports. The managing director, Eirk Robertson, promised to do better, and urged convention hosts to “train [their] staff” and “make [their] code of conduct clear” in an open letter on the Nordic Game site.

But lasting change requires even more work than anonymous reporting and codes of conduct—it requires cultural change. Lin hopes to increase the membership of the support community, and wants the Hotline integrated into more industry events, to provide support for those who need it and hopefully discourage people from acting in harmful ways—which means convention hosts, notoriously reluctant to discuss the premise of harassment at their events, need to be comfortable having these kinds of conversation.

“Let’s do some prevention, let’s talk about ways we can care for each other as a community,” they said.