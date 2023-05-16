Lucy Mutimer is a 2D artist from Melbourne who has worked on games like Lumi’s Kinder World and MMORPG Tycoon 2.
She’s also worked with studios like Lumi Interactive, Vectorstorm, Normal Wholesome and Ultimerse, while also helping out on ads for clients like World Vision Australia and Lush Cosmetics.
You can see more of Lucy’s stuff at her personal site, while prints of her work are available at her Inprnt page.
