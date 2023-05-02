10 Of The Best Ways Games Put Dirty Cheaters In Their Place

In most games, when a cheater gets caught in the act, they receive their just desserts in the form of a swift ban. Goodbye! But sometimes developers want to have a little more fun at the loser’s expense, go an extra mile to do something a little more memorable and elaborate. Maybe they disable the cheater’s guns in the middle of a fight, or turn an item the mook hacked into the game into an explosive hazard. Now we’re talkin’.



So, let’s take a look back at some creative ways, from Dota 2 to Pokémon Go, that developers have not just dealt with cheaters, but gotten even with the bastards.