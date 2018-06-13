Screenshot: Amusement Bar Colorful (Facebook)

The proprietor of two Kyoto-based video game bars has been arrested for allegedly violating Japanese copyright law. According to Yomiuri Shimbun, this arrest is being called the first of its kind in Japan.



The suspect ran two video game bars in Kyoto: Amusement Bar Colorful and Game Bar Clantz. Above is a photo from Bar Colorful’s Facebook page.

Earlier this spring, there were suspicions that the bars were lending out games to customers without getting authorization from copyright holders like Nintendo and Capcom.

Yoimuri adds that Kobe police have also searched for another suspect who allegedly violated the same copyright laws.

Earlier this year, three video game bars were shut down in Osaka that allowed customers to play games for free while charging them for drinks.