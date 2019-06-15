Every Pokemon is interesting and worth talking about. I don’t play a ton of Pokemon, but I do enjoy the universe and I love learning more about the creatures in it. So, Here’s Another Pokemon! It’s Vespiquen!



Type: Bug/Flying

Average Height: 3‘11“

Average Weight: 84.9 lbs.

First Added In Generation IV

Back in the day, folks in the United States would have a bunch of kids. This was partly because people die more often back then. But also, because having a bunch of kids was a way to get a large labor force that you didn’t have to pay. Vespiquen is following this tradition and using its offspring to do its dirty work.

According to Bulbapedia and Pokedex entries, this bee-like Pokemon creature can actually order its children into battle. Its children are Combees and while they are still young they actually live inside the large bottom half of Vespiquen. This, really creeps me out, by the way.

I have that weird phobia where small groupings of holes freak me out. I don’t know why. I hate it. But this is my life. I also already predict at least one person will post a comment which will simply be a photo that will trigger my phobia and I’ll be sad.



If you decide to attack a hive and its queen Vespiquen, be prepared for an army of angry baby bees. But if you are nice to them and defend the hive from assholes, then you might get a reward from the bees. I wouldn’t expect much. They are just bees. Probably some honey? A couple of flowers? What I’m saying is, you ain’t getting an iPod for your troubles.

Favorite Fan Art

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Kemofoo (DeviantArt)

Vespiquen is a great mother, I mean she literally lets her children live inside her and grow in safety. But all moms need some “me” time. So this Vespiquen is relaxing with a glass of wine. Who can blame her? Take a break.

Random Facts

All Vespiquen are females. Does this mean Combee that are born male never evolve? I checked and yeah, they don’t. Sucks to be you, dudes.

There was once a Vespiquen who thought of herself as more of a manager than a queen. I can respect that.

Vespiquen has one of the lowest base speeds in the entire Pokemon franchise for a flying Pokemon.

Best Comment From Last Week

Obligatory reminder: in-universe, Pokedex entries are written by 10-year-old kids: So take them with a pinch of salt. -Rogue Indy

Has this fan theory ever been fully proven or confirmed officially? Not trying to be snarky, actually asking. You folks tend to know more about the minutiae of Pokemon.