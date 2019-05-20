Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

These videos are so soothing.



We saw Enigma do a couple of them last month, taking a stroll across both The Witcher 3 and Red Dead 2, but there’s something about Skyrim—perhaps its age, perhaps the sheer amount of time we’ve spent trudging its frozen wastes—that makes this particularly relaxing.

It’s not one of those “cross the map” kind of deals, this is just a walk that roughly covers the map while also sticking to main roads so that we can take in the sights, see NPCs walking alongside us, etc.

It took Enigma roughly two hours to cover the space in realtime, but here it’s condensed down to just three minutes.