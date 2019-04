Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Travelling across the length of The Witcher 3's map by foot is a slow, laborious and dangerous proposition. It’s a lot easier to just watch someone else do it, and even easier then to watch them do it in a very cool timelapse video that crunches the journey to under three minutes.



Look at his little arms and legs go! If you dig the approach taken by Enigma here, he’s done one for Red Dead Redemption 2, where the legs and arms re moving even faster.