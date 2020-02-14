Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Brian Ashcraft
Photo: Christopher VanDuyn

Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge from Brooklyn. New York. By Christopher VanDuyn.

JPGs is a photo peek into wherever gamers might find interesting. If you’re a photographer and have images you want to share, drop us a line.

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored five books, including most recently, Japanese Whisky: The Ultimate Guide to the World's Most Desirable Spirit.

