Venusaur has been around since Pokémon Red and Blue. Yet, the latest footage from Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu and Eevee! gives a very good look at how the character gets around. It’s freaking some people out!



Have a look for yourself.

Its legs don’t look that strange in motion but look closely...

See? They’re very long!

This shouldn’t freak you out though.

Were Venusaur’s legs always this long?

Here is an official toy.

Nobody freaked out in the past, though!

With those legs, shouldn’t Venusaur look like this?

No, says this Twitter user, who provides this visual.

