Rep. Duncan Hunter, who you may remember from a 2016 report alleging he spent campaign money on Steam games, has been indicted on charges of “wire fraud, falsifying records, campaign finance violations and conspiracy”, CNN reports.

Duncan’s charges are related to the filing of false records and the use of $250,000 in campaign funds to pay for personal expenses, which ranged from an Italian holiday to fancy dinners to purchases like:

Looks like somebody couldn’t wait for the Christmas Steam sale.

CNN reports that since the allegations first surfaced in 2016 Hunter has repaid approximately $65,000 of the $250,000 in misspent funds. His lawyer claims that any use of campaign funds for personal goods and services “were strictly inadvertent and unintentional”, while Hunter himself blames the Steam game purchases on his son.

He will appear in a Federal Court in San Diego on Thursday, alongside his wife Margaret, who is also facing charges.

Hunter was one of the first Congressman to endorse Donald Trump, along with Rep. Chris Collins. Collins was indicted a couple of weeks ago following allegations of insider trading.