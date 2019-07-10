Vampire: The Masquerade-Swansong Coming In 2021

Big Bad Wolf Studios, the developers behind the narrative RPG The Council, has partnered with White Wolf and Paradox to create a new game set in The World Of Darkness tabletop universe. This new game, Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong will release in 2021 and will be based on Vampire’s fifth edition tabletop rules and mechanics.

In Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong, players will be able to take control of three different vampires. Using these different characters, players will have to figure out the truth behind murders, conspiracies and other vampire shenanigans.



Last year, Big Bad Wolf Studios released The Council, an episodic RPG with a big focus on narrative. It seems this new Vampire title will be a lot like The Council, according to a press release about the game.

The new game was announced at PDXCON, where Paradox Interactive also announced a bunch of other stuff. This other stuff included Crusader Kings III and huge list of new expansions for games like Prison Architect and Battletech.