Last year’s Dota 2 Battle Pass had a reward for anyone reaching level 2000: a physical statue of Baby Roshan. Those pieces are now finally reaching mailboxes, and they’re so bad that Valve has had to apologise and announce that a new version will be made and sent out in its place.



Here’s what the statue was supposed to look like when it was first promised in July 2017:

And here’s what the actual statue reaching fans in May 2018 looked like:



Hahahaha.

In response to fan outcry, Valve admits in an understatement that the statue “has had poor production quality yields”.

“We apologize to our fans for that”, a statement reads, “it is well below the quality we expected. We are going to start from scratch on new production for the statue, and prioritize delivering it as soon as possible to every customer that reached level 2000 last year.”