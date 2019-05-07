Valve revealed Dota 2's 2019 battle pass today and as you would expect it’s packed full of trinkets for the most diehard and well-heeled players to collect. In addition to the usual new cosmetics and modes though, there are also some helpful new features, including a party finder for avoiding toxic players.
