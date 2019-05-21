Steamed Steamed is dedicated to all things in and around Valve’s PC gaming service.

Valve has posted a lengthy rundown of its thinking surrounding “positive” review bombs, ala what happened to Assassin’s Creed Unity in the wake of Ubisoft’s Notre-Dame efforts. In short, Valve isn’t sure how to handle them: “It doesn’t actually seem to be a review bomb in the way we’ve previously defined them, but maybe that’s just our definition being wrong. But even if we define it as one, we’re not sure whether it should be off-topic or not. The overall Review Score would decrease by 1.3% if we marked it, which wouldn’t have any significant effect on its visibility in the store. So either way, the game itself wouldn’t be affected by our decision.”

