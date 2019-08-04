Valve has apologised for leaking a Street Fighter trailer last week, saying “there was a mix-up in the publishing process” that meant the clip went live before Capcom could officially announce the news. “It’s a regrettable and unintentional situation, and we have already implemented measures to prevent this error from happening again.”
